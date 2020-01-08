بالصور.. تدشين مهرجان التميّز في ثمان مدارس بنات بالخرج

تقرير : شروق العبدان / نورة القعيضب :
أفتتحت أمس فعالية مهرجان التميز المقام في ثمان مدارس تابعة لأندية الحي لتعليم الخرج للبنات .. تحت شعار ” صحتي في رياضتي ” وذلك تحت الرعاية المباشرة لمدير تعليم الخرج الدكتور/ خالد العتيبي وبحضور رئيسة قسم نشاط الطالبات وممثلة أندية الحي بنات أ/ أمل الرويبعة ورئيسة قسم الأعلام والمنسقة الأعلامية للمهرجان أ/ فاطمة العثمان ومنسقة المهرجان ومشرف متابع للأندية أ/ موزة العتيبي وعدد من المشرفات على أندية الحي وقائدات الأندية وقد كان هناك تفاعلاً جيداً وحضوراً مشرفاً من الأهالي والطالبات تضمن عدة فعاليات وأنشطة رياضية وترفيهية ممتعة وهادفة .
Yesterday, the Excellence Festival held in eight schools which are affiliated with Al-Hay Clubs opened to Kharj Directorate of Education
For girls .. under the logo which called “My health is my sport”
This is under the auspices of the director of education of kharj, Dr. Khaled Al-Otaibi
In the presence of the head of the female student activity section and the representative of the neighborhood clubs, Banat A.
The head of the media department and the media coordinator for the festival, Mr. Fatma Al-Othman
And the festival coordinator and supervisor for the clubs, Mr. Moza Al-Otaibi
And a number of supervisors of neighborhood clubs and club leaders. There was a good interaction and honorable presence of parents and students, which included several sporting and recreational activities and fun and meaningful activities .